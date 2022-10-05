Minkah Fitzpatrick Didn't Practice Today: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs off the field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice on Wednesday due to the knee injury he suffered this past weekend.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick's injury would have to be "managed" throughout the week as the Steelers prepare for a Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Check on your Steelers fan friends today," one fan wrote.

"Steelers might really be 1-9 soon," another said.

"We’re doomed," another added.

Fitzpatrick has been one of the few bright spots in the Steelers' disappointing start to the 2022 season. The two-time All-Pro safety has three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four passes defended and 32 tackles through the first four games of the year.

The Steelers are already without their other best defensive player: reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

After claiming a narrowly-contest victory over the rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, Pittsburgh has dropped three straight games. The team opens up as 14-point underdogs in an away matchup against the Bills in Week 5.

Fitzpatrick's activity in later practices will be a good indicator of his status heading into the weekend.