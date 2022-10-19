Minkah Fitzpatrick Reacts To Facing Dolphins This Weekend

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs off the field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

As Minkah Fitzpatrick prepares to return to play the team that drafted him for the first time, the All-Pro safety admitted that there will be some emotions on Sunday.

Saying via Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor: "My first NFL team, it's gonna be my first time going back there and playing at Hard Rock, and I'll definitely be nostalgic, for sure."

Minkah won't be the only former Dolphin traveling down to Miami this weekend, as he'll be joined by former Miami coach Brian Flores who serves as one of the team's defensive assistants.

Fitzpatrick was selected 11th overall by the Fins out of Alabama back in 2018, but was traded just 18 games into his career.

Since then, the ball-hawking DB has become one of the league's best secondary players, earning two Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro nods.