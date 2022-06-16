Minkah Fitzpatrick Uses 1 Word To Describe The Playoff Loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The Steelers inked the All-Pro safety to a five-year, $84.2 million deal that includes $36 million guaranteed. On Thursday, Fitzpatrick spoke with the media about his new contract.

During his press conference, Fitzpatrick opened up on the team's 2021 season that culminated in a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He summed it up with one word: embarrassment.

Here's what he said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

"Obviously, last year was not to our standard at all,” Fitzpatrick said. “I know myself, T.J., Cam, all of us were not happy or pleased at all with the way the season ended, especially. That playoff game was an embarrassment, honestly. It was not our typical selves. That’s what motivates us."

He also opened up on his contract.

“The money is a blessing. Money creates opportunities for everybody around us and our families, but it’s more about what they’re saying with the money,” Fitzpatrick said. “They’re saying, ‘Hey, look, we trust you to be the best and prepare to be the best and compete against the best and play A-plus-plus on a consistent basis.’”

Fitzpatrick and the rest of the defense will likely have to carry the Steelers once again.