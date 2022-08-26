Minnesota Timberwolves Player Reportedly Arrested At Miami Airport

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 30: A general view of Target Center during the second quarter of the season opening game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic on October 30, 2013 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince has reportedly been arrested at Miami International Airport.

According to the Miami Herald, Prince was arrested on a warrant out of Texas. The report from the Miami Herald failed to mention what the warrant was for.

NBA reporter Andy Slater said the warrant from Texas is regarding "dangerous drugs," but didn't offer further details.

Prince, 28, just signed a two-year extension with the Timberwolves in late June.

He played 69 games for the team last season and averaged seven points and two rebounds per game. He also shot 45% from the floor.

That came after he was traded to the Timberwolves from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's also played for the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets.

