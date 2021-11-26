Minnesota Vikings Make Decision On DE Everson Griffen

The Minnesota Vikings will be without defensive end Everson Griffen this Sunday and perhaps even longer.

Griffen was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list on Friday afternoon.

Griffen was taken to a mental health facility on Wednesday afternoon after he made some disturbing posts on his Instagram story on Wednesday morning.

He claimed that someone was in his home trying to kill him while holding a gun. He also told a 911 dispatcher that he fired the weapon, but no one was injured.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman released a statement on Wednesday updating the situation and confirmed that the organization got him the necessary help.

“We got him the necessary help that he needs and [he’s] in the care of medical professionals,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said.

Griffen last played on Nov. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with three total tackles (two solo).

For the season, Griffen has 15 total tackles (10 solo) with five sacks and a forced fumble. He’s played for the Vikings for his entire career except 2020 and has put up some impressive numbers.

He had 399 total tackles (284 solo) with 85.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Kickoff for Vikings-49ers will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.