Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah.

The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad.

More from the wire:#Falcons worked out veteran WR John Brown#Bills worked out CB Quinton Dunbar and S Damarious Randall#Vikings released RB Ameer Abdullah, signed QB Sean Mannion to the 53-man roster#Patriots signed K Nick Folk to the 53 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021

Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to the team’s active roster prior to a crushing Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. By NFL rule, practice squad players who are elevated two weeks in a row have to be exposed to waivers in the following week. The Vikings avoided this by signing Abdullah to the active roster on Sunday, but ultimately ended up dropping him anyways.

Mannion cleared waivers after his two-straight call-ups before signing to Minnesota’s 53-man roster earlier today.

Abdullah, a former second-round draft pick out of Nebraska, has struggled to find his place in the NFL in recent years. After a decent start to his career with the Detroit Lions in 2018, the backup to Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison logged just 100 total yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

After notching two receptions and one carry in Week 1, Abdullah saw zero touches in Week 2.

The Vikings have lost their first two games of the season by a combined four points — both on game-deciding field goals. They’ll look to end this streak with a difficult matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.