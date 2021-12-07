The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Share Tuesday Update On Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday against the Packers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings got some positive news on star running back Dalvin Cook after Tuesday’s practice.

Cook was listed as “limited” after doing some work in the practice session. It was the first time that he had practiced with the team since getting hurt in Week 12.

He’s been banged up with a shoulder injury since that contest against the 49ers, which ended up being a 34-26 loss.

Cook will have another chance to practice on Wednesday before the final injury report comes out for Thursday’s matchup against the Steelers. If he can get to “full” participation, his chances to play would skyrocket.

The Vikings could badly use him back, as they’re coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions. Backup Alexander Mattison performed admirably with 90 yards and a touchdown, but they’re much more dangerous with Cook playing.

So far this season, Cook has 773 yards with four touchdowns on 171 carries. He’s looking to secure his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and needs just over 200 yards to get there.

If he’s out for Thursday’s matchup, it would be another big blow to Minnesota’s offense. Receiver Adam Thielen hasn’t practiced this week due to an ankle injury, plus left tackle Christian Darrisaw is also banged up with the same injury.

Kickoff for Steelers-Vikings will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.

