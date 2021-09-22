Minnesota Vikings Update Dalvin Cook’s Injury Status

Minnesota Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook left Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals on multiple occasions after sustaining a variety of minor injuries. As a result, Cook was limited in Wednesday’s practice as he looks to recover before this weekend’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

While he is officially listed on the injury report with an ankle issue, the two-time Pro Bowler said he’s recovering from a couple different injuries.

“The first one, I just had a stinger. It was kind of unusual,” Cook said, per the team’s website. “I’ve been playing football since I was 4, and that was my first stinger. It was kind of different for me. And then when I went down later, it was [my] ankle. So it was two different things, but I’m good.”

He may be taking it easy in practice this week, but Cook said he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Zimmer lauded his running back’s toughness and ability to fight through injury.

“You know, at this stage, it’s time to get some wins. Dalvin’s a tough guy,” Zimmer said. “If he can’t play, there’s a reason why he’s not playing. But he makes us go, so we’re going to continue to play him.”

The Vikings are off to an unfortunate start to their 2021 season. Through the first two games of the year, they’ve lost by a combined four points — both on game-deciding field goals.

Cook has done his part, rushing for 192 yards (No. 4 in NFL) and one touchdown.

Minnesota will look to break this losing streak in a tough home-opening matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.