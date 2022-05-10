Look: Minor League Announcer's Home Run Call Goes Viral

If you're sitting close to the Nationals' single-A play-by-play announcer, you better bring some noise-reducing headphones.

Nationals' single-A announcer Joey Zanaboni brings the heat, as is evident on his latest home run call.

Zanaboni went nuts on his latest call, rambling off a few phrases we've never even heard before.

It's spectacular. Take a look - and probably turn down the volume.

"Better buckle the hell up if you plan to watch a game with this guy doing play-by-play," Jomboy Media wrote.

Zanaboni calls himself the most "lit" broadcaster in baseball. We believe him.

"I get lit more than any other @MiLB broadcaster," he said.

What a legend.