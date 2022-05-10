Skip to main content
Look: Minor League Announcer's Home Run Call Goes Viral

Washington Nationals Single-A team Fredericksburg Nationals make a home run call.

If you're sitting close to the Nationals' single-A play-by-play announcer, you better bring some noise-reducing headphones. 

Nationals' single-A announcer Joey Zanaboni brings the heat, as is evident on his latest home run call. 

Zanaboni went nuts on his latest call, rambling off a few phrases we've never even heard before. 

It's spectacular. Take a look - and probably turn down the volume. 

"Better buckle the hell up if you plan to watch a game with this guy doing play-by-play," Jomboy Media wrote. 

Zanaboni calls himself the most "lit" broadcaster in baseball. We believe him. 

"I get lit more than any other @MiLB broadcaster," he said. 

What a legend. 