Minor League Baseball Player Has Blunt Response To Rob Manfred's Comments

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 04: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred addresses the media during a press conference prior to the American League Wild Card game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred raised some eyebrows and came off as a bit tone deaf in discussing salaries for minor league players. Those comments have drawn the ire of at least one minor leaguer.

This week Manfred was asked why owners don't pay their minor league players a living wage. Manfred repledi by "rejecting the premise" that they aren't being paid a living wage.

Aiden McIntyre of Oakland A's minor league system didn't take kindly to those remarks. Taking to Twitter, McIntyre pointed out that he made less than $12,000 last year - which he pointed out is "in fact not a livable wage" before adding a clown emoji.

McIntyre's tweet is going viral with 1,000 likes in just a few minutes. It's one of the biggest tweets he's ever made.

Aiden McIntyre isn't receiving universal support for what he said, as you might expect. Some are saying that he took a chance on himself with the potential to become a Major League Baseball player and deserves to struggle if he isn't good enough.

But there's a growing movement in the minor leagues to obtain higher wages for their players. It's estimated that more than half of players are making money well below the poverty line.

That doesn't mean that they'll find any success in their endeavor. But garnering public support will go a long way.

Will Aiden McIntyre and other minor league players find a way to get higher wages from their leagues?