Minor League Mascot Explains What Happened With NFL Running Back

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: A.J. Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers runs for a touchdown against strong safety Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a video of Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon truck-sticking a minor league baseball mascot went viral.

The mascot for the Kenosha Kingfish and Dillon laid down on the ground before jumping up and facing off against one another. Naturally, Dillon made sure not to get tackled by knocking the mascot off of his feet.

Anyone could have seen the outcome coming from a mile away. Except the mascot himself, that is.

In a comment to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 20-year-old Trey Meier hoped Dillon would "gently" push him over.

Here's what Meier said:

“It’s hard to see out of that costume; it’s hard to move. It happened all so fast, but what I’m thinking in that moment, I’m just like, ‘I hope he kind of gently pushes me over or something like that.' I still have this snapshot in my mind. I can’t see straight, so out of the corner of my eye, I just see AJ Dillon barreling at me.”

Meier was okay following the hit and eventually put his mascot head back on.

“It was kind of a rough hit; I got the wind knocked out of me, but I got right back up after,” Meier said. “He’s nicknamed ‘Quadzilla’ for a reason.”

He'll think twice about lining up against an NFL running back in the future.