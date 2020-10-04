Everyone Has The Same Reaction To Mike Leach’s Performance Tonight

The Mike Leach experience was on full display in Baton Rouge last weekend when Mississippi State upset LSU. And it’s back on display on Saturday night as the Bulldogs struggle against an inferior Arkansas team.

This is what is typical for a Leach-coached team. There are great highs and there are great lows. If Mississippi State fans weren’t aware of that before, they surely are now.

Mississippi State is trailing Arkansas, 14-7, at halftime.

"Mississippi State fans getting a quick initiation into the high highs and low lows of Mike Leach teams — often from one week to the next," college football writer Stewart Mandel tweeted.

He’s far from the only one to make that observation, too.

Mississippi State fans getting a quick initiation into the high highs and low lows of Mike Leach teams — often from one week to the next. KJ Costello is 20-of-30 for 157 yards and two picks late first half, down 14-7 to Arkansas. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 4, 2020

"The Mike Leach Experience isn't throwing for 700 yards and beating a superior team. It's throwing for 700 yards, beating a superior team and THEN immediately struggling with an inferior on," Matt Brown of Extra Points added.

The Mike Leach Experience isn't throwing for 700 yards and beating a superior team. It's throwing for 700 yards, beating a superior team and THEN immediately struggling with an inferior one — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) October 4, 2020

Of course, there’s still a half to go, but the Mississippi State offense that broke a bunch of SEC passing records against LSU last weekend needs to start delivering touchdowns against Arkansas.

Arkansas is using the Cal and Washington blueprint to stop Mike Leach’s air raid. Play Zone about 85% of the snaps.

Make them throw underneath.

Come up and tackle. Hard to score in the red zone in air raid. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) October 4, 2020

Can the Bulldogs turn it around in the second half?

Arkansas and Mississippi State are playing on SEC Network.