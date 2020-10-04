The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Reaction To Mike Leach’s Performance Tonight

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Mike Leach experience was on full display in Baton Rouge last weekend when Mississippi State upset LSU. And it’s back on display on Saturday night as the Bulldogs struggle against an inferior Arkansas team.

This is what is typical for a Leach-coached team. There are great highs and there are great lows. If Mississippi State fans weren’t aware of that before, they surely are now.

Mississippi State is trailing Arkansas, 14-7, at halftime.

“Mississippi State fans getting a quick initiation into the high highs and low lows of Mike Leach teams — often from one week to the next,” college football writer Stewart Mandel tweeted.

He’s far from the only one to make that observation, too.

The Mike Leach Experience isn’t throwing for 700 yards and beating a superior team. It’s throwing for 700 yards, beating a superior team and THEN immediately struggling with an inferior on,” Matt Brown of Extra Points added.

Of course, there’s still a half to go, but the Mississippi State offense that broke a bunch of SEC passing records against LSU last weekend needs to start delivering touchdowns against Arkansas.

Can the Bulldogs turn it around in the second half?

Arkansas and Mississippi State are playing on SEC Network.


