Mississippi State Football Makes Decision On Bowl Game

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition at the age of 61.

Following the death of their coach, it was fair to wonder if the football team would want to play their bowl game. On Tuesday afternoon, the school announced a decision on that game.

Interim AD Bracky Brett told ESPN's Chris Low that the Bulldogs will play in their ReliaQuest Bowl game on Jan. 2 against Illinois.

"The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what coach Leach would expect them to do," Brett said.

Leach's family issued a statement following his passing.

"We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world," Leach's family said. "Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Our thoughts are with the Leach family and Mississippi State community.