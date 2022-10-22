Mississippi State Honoring Player Who Passed Away This Week

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 25: A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet sits on an equipment locker during the college football game between the Ole' Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 25, 2021, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have been in mourning this week following the sudden passing of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. But the team has plans to honor their fallen player during today's huge game against Alabama.

Prior to today's game, the school released a video showing that they have added a special sticker to their helmets. The sticker says "SW 78," in honor of Westmoreland and his No. 78 jersey.

"Bigger than football," the team said before sharing a six-second clip of their helmet with the new sticker to commemorate Westmoreland. The video already has 10,000 views in 40 minutes.

Westmoreland was an industrial technology major at Mississippi State who joined the team as a walk-on this year. He was an all-region player at Toledo High School in Mississippi. He was 18 years old when he passed away and would have turned 19 this week.

"Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him," Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said in a statement after Westmoreland's passing.

Fans of the Bulldogs and general college football fans are praising the team for honoring Westmoreland like this.

"Nice tribute today by @HailStateFB for Sam Westmoreland," ESPN's Pete Thamel said.

"Prayers for our team today as they play with a heavy heart. #78," wrote another.

"Chills," a third said more succinctly.

Mississippi State will debut their new helmets against Alabama later tonight.