Mississippi State Posts Tribute Video For Mike Leach

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs arrives at the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The sports world has flooded social media with tributes for recently passed college football legend Mike Leach.

On Tuesday night, the Mississippi State football program added to this outpouring of support with a touching tribute video.

The video covered Leach's entire career in Mississippi — starting with his introductory press conference and featuring other notable stops on his coaching journey.

Take a look at the tribute video here:

Leach died on Monday due to complications with a heart condition. The university released a statement on his passing earlier today.

"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," university president Mark E. Keenum said, per ESPN. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things. "Mike's death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That's a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them."

The Bulldogs will still play in their ReliaQuest Bowl matchup on January 2.