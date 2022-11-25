Mississippi State Quarterback Gave Lane Kiffin's Son A Gift After Win Over Ole Miss

On Thursday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched an upset victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led his team to a closely-contested 24-22 victory behind 239 passing yards and two touchdowns.

After the game came to a close, Rogers met with a notable Ole Miss fan on the field. The junior quarterback gave his game towel to Knox Kiffin — the son of Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

Knox is one of Kiffin's three children. The SEC head coach also has two older daughters.

Kiffin and the Rebels were in excellent position after beginning the season with a 7-0 start. But since then, the team has lost four of its last five games — including the last three in a row.

With this week's loss, Ole Miss will likely drop out of the top 25 before bowl season.