Mitch Trubisky Contract Details Out: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills runs off the field at the halftime against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal.

Initial details of the contract weren't known until just a few days ago. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer dove into the contract and discovered just how much Trubisky could actually make.

The maximum amount of money Trubisky could make on the two-year deal is just over $26 million. However, a significant amount of that money is tied to playing incentives.

According to Breer, over $12 million of the contract is tied to playing incentives. Of course, that led to plenty of reaction from around the sports world.

Some think it's a great deal for the Steelers.

"Steal of the century. Def deserved the super max. Probably took less money cause he’s just playing out of love for the game. That’s my QB," one fan said.

"Mitch Trubisky with a lot to play for in 2022," one Steelers analyst said.

"When deal was first released, the guy himself said he was 'excited for this opportunity with the Steelers,'" another fan said. "It's obvious he knew this is probably his best and last shot at being a franchise QB for any team. I want both him n Pickett to ball out, it'll be a win-win moving forward."

Trubisky will be pushed for playing time by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett this season.

Can he earn the starting job and the full amount of his contract?