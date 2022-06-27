Mitch Trubisky Emerging In Pittsburgh: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills runs off the field at the halftime against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Mitch Trubisky is turning into a cat with nine lives as he appears to be emerging as the frontrunner to start the 2022 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has been working exclusively with the third-string offense in OTAs and minicamps so far. Kaboly believes that only an injury or a terrible training camp will keep him from starting in Week 1.

"Unless Trubisky gets hurt or plays terribly in camp and the preseason, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t start the season as the No. 1," Kaboly said, via NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

NFL fans aren't too surprised by what's happened amid reports of how well Trubisky has been performing. Though some are exaggerating just how good they think he is:

The former Pro Bowler and Nickelodeon MVP was a four-year starter for the Chicago Bears before being released after the 2020 season. He signed with the Buffalo Bills last season but threw only eight passes.

But despite his lack of play, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal early in free agency. At the time, it was presumed that he would get a chance to compete for the starting job.

Given this report, it appears that his chances of being the new starter are higher than ever.

Will Mitch Trubisky start the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers?