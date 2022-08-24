Mitch Trubisky Feeling Good About Performance: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to make an announcement regarding their starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

One of the Steelers' three possible options, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky, is happy with the body of work he's set forward so far this preseason.

“It’s been a limited sample, but I think I’ve done a lot of great things in practice, a lot of good throws in the game,” Trubisky said, per Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “Just focus on what we can improve as a unit right now. And that’s staying on the field on third down and then going down and finishing with some points. Especially last game, would like to stay on the field a little bit longer and finish in the end zone. We’re just looking to see what we can improve and keep doing that.

“But, I’ve done a lot of great things so far, and I feel really comfortable with where I’m at and how I’m throwing the football and how I’m learning the playbook and going through all my reads so far.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from the prospective QB1.

"Me sitting down at my yearly review trying not to get fired," one fan wrote.

"Honestly any 3 of the guys we have could start week one, not saying im a Rudolph guy, but they all have looked similar skill set wise," another said.

"Not great enough to join the elite tier of QBs in the league with Patrick, Josh, Aaron, and Kirk. Maybe Mitchell needs to set higher expectations for himself to fulfill the promise he had as the #2 overall pick in the 2017 draft," another added.

Trubisky has thrown for 123 yards and a touchdown on 9/15 passing through his first two preseason games. He's been splitting preseason reps with first-round rookie Kenny Pickett and incumbent backup Mason Rudolph — his competition for the QB1 job.

Trubisky is expected to start in Sunday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Mike Tomlin says this final preseason contest will play a significant role in the QB1 decision making process.