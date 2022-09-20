Mitch Trubisky Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been rough for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense through two games.

The unit has only scored two touchdowns during that time and has looked disorganized on most drives.

It's led to some of the Steelers' playmakers getting frustrated by the lack of targets that they're getting.

The fans have also grown displeased with offensive coordinator Matt Canada since the offense looks pretty similar to how it was last season.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky knows that he hasn't been good enough in the pocket and wants to start taking some shots down the field.

“It’s there, and we had our opportunities,” Trubisky said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "I think earlier, I can take shots downfield. I think I can look for 14 more often, George. He’s doing a great job for us, and I just gotta get these playmakers the football. Whatever route they’re running, I just gotta get them the ball. It really comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive, and putting ourselves in that position.”

The Browns could be the team to unlock some offensive potential with the Steelers.

They just gave up 31 points to the New York Jets on Sunday after being up by 13 with less than two minutes to go.

It's led to Browns fans being fed up with defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Steelers-Browns will take place on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.