Mitch Trubisky Has Responded To George Pickens' Comments

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played 95 snaps through the first two weeks of the NFL season but has only been targeted five times - a fact Pickens made it clear he's well aware of.

This week Pickens basically called out quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, declaring that he's open "90-percent of the time." Trubisky promptly responded to the challenge from his rookie receiver.

Speaking to the media, Trubisky admitted that he could try and find Pickens more often. He complimented Pickens on how well he's been playing and admitted that he needs to make better decisions as a passer while opening up the offense more.

"I think I could look for 14 more often, (to) George," Trubisky said. "He's doing a great job for us, and I've just got to get these playmakers the football, whether it's whatever out there running, I've just got to get them the ball. It really comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive and giving, putting us ourselves in that position."

So it would seem that Trubisky is taking a humble approach rather than trying to put Pickens in his place.

Mitchell Trubisky might be able to find George Pickens open a lot in tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns. As we saw this week, the Browns struggle against the pass, currently ranking in the bottom quarter of the league in most categories.

With a chance to go up to 2-1 on the season in a road game at stake, the Trubisky-to-Pickens connection could be the difference.

