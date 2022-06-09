Mitch Trubisky 'Preparing' To Be Starter: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills runs off the field at the halftime against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made it clear he believes he can be the team's starting quarterback.

“I’m preparing to be the starter,” Trubisky said on Wednesday. “I feel like no matter what position you’re in, that’s what you should prepare like. So we’re all pushing each other, we’re all competing every day. Like you said, I wouldn’t read too much into [taking first-team snaps]. But I’m getting a lot of good reps. I feel really comfortable in the offense. So I like where we’re at right now. I feel very confident.”

It didn't take long for his comments to start going viral on social media. While Trubisky is a solid NFL quarterback, fans aren't quite sure he can overtake first-round rookie Kenny Pickett.

"Well I'm preparing to date Gal Gadot too...so?" one fan joked.

"Gone by week 4," another fan predicted.

Other fans know what Trubisky meant by his comments. "Is anyone really ever preparing to be the backup?" the fan asked.

Trubisky finished his Chicago Bears career with a winning record, but head coach Matt Nagy and company never seemed thrilled with his performances. After a year in Buffalo learning from NFL star quarterback Josh Allen, Trubisky could be primed for a starting role once again.

He'll need to beat out No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett, who is the future of the franchise.