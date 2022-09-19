Mitch Trubisky Reacts To Fans Cheering For Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It took less than two full games for Steelers fans to chant Kenny Pickett's name.

Starter Mitch Trubisky was struggling mightily against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon and the fans weren't pleased. There were multiple instances where the fans started chanting "KENNY!" since they wanted to see the promising rookie make his NFL debut.

After the game, Trubisky was asked about those chants, and instead of getting frustrated by them, he just shrugged them off.

"It is what it is," Trubisky said via NFL.com. "You just block it out and play football."

Trubisky is going to have to play better football if he wants to keep his starting job moving forward. He's been erratic in the Steelers' last two games and has almost been afraid of pushing the ball down the field.

The Steelers have also only scored two touchdowns in nine quarters of action thus far.

Trubisky will look to shut some of his doubters up when the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.