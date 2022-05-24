Mitch Trubisky Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills runs off the field at the halftime against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

When Mitch Trubisky was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason, he was the clear next-in-line option to become the franchise's QB1.

That all changed when his new team selected Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as the first QB off the board in the 2022 NFL draft.

Trubisky says the Pittsburgh organization didn't tell him they would be drafting a quarterback at No. 20 — but he's not surprised that they did.

“I knew coming in to the situation, wherever I was going to go, I would have to come in, compete, earn the trust of my teammates and get back on the field with hard work and my talent and being a leader on this team,” Trubisky said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We didn’t have those (draft) conversations, but I knew it was a possibility wherever I went.”

Trubisky will compete for the starting job with Pickett and incumbent backup Mason Rudolph in training camp this year. The Steelers also drafted South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun with a seventh-round pick.

“I really wasn’t surprised,” Trubisky added. “We needed to add to the quarterback room and that’s what we did.”

Trubisky has the most NFL starting experience, Pickett the greatest potential and Rudolph the best familiarity with the Steelers' offense.

