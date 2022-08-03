Mitch Trubisky Struggling This Week: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Will the starting job go to former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky or first-round rookie Kenny Pickett?

According to reports coming from Steelers training camp, Trubisky is struggling with reps as the team's starting option.

On a "seven shots" drill which pits the offense vs. the defense from the two-yard line, Trubisky is on a 0/16 streak and has gone just 3/20 in training camp so far, per Steelers insider Mark Kaboly.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I feel like the only positive news I’ve seen about the Steelers QB situation has been about Mason Rudolph, which isn’t ideal…" one fan wrote.

"The least surprising headline of training camp," another added.

"Doesn’t seem like this should be a surprise to anyone," another said.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 draft, is also struggling in training camp. On Tuesday, incumbent backup Mason Rudolph said he expects to receive some starting reps soon.

Who do you think will start for the Steelers in Week 1?