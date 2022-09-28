Mitchell Trubisky Makes His Thoughts On Matt Canada Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky is still on Matt Canada's side heading into the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game against the New York Jets.

It's no secret that the Steelers' offense hasn't been up to par in the first three weeks of the season. They've struggled in both the running and passing game and also only have four touchdowns during that time.

Trubisky thinks that the players just have to go out there and make plays for Canada.

"We've got a bunch of great players. We got a bunch of great calls. Matt has been calling good games, he's been putting us in good spots. We just gotta go out, make plays for him and for this offense," Trubisky said.

If Trubisky and the offense can't start making plays soon, the cries for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to come in will only grow louder.

The same can also be said about Canada since the fanbase is starting to get tired of the struggles on offense.

We'll have to see if anything changes in four days. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.