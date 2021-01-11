Mitchell Trubisky Shares Honest Admission On His NFL Future

After a disappointing end to an up-and-down season for Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears quarterback shared his thoughts on his NFL future.

Chicago fell 21-9 tonight in a Wild-Card loss to the New Orleans Saints. After the game, Trubisky answered questions about where he expects to end up next season.

Bears reporter for 670 The Score Chris Emma tweeted the QB’s response.

“I could definitely see myself back (with the Bears) next year. Obviously, a lot of that is out of my control.”

After three full seasons of starting for Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky was benched in a surprising Week 3 move earlier this year.

The decision by head coach Matt Nagy was an odd one, especially considering the Bears had won their first two games. Nick Foles took over the starting position for eight games, leading Chicago to a disappointing 3-5 record — including four straight losses from Week 7 to Week 10.

Trubisky took over again in Week 12, leading the Bears to a 3-3 finish and a Wild Card berth.

Unfortunately, Sunday night’s loss was a bitter end to an otherwise solid comeback. The fourth-year QB out of North Carolina threw just 19/29 for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Whether Mitchell Trubisky returns to Chicago or not, the Bears will have a lot to think about at the quarterback position this offseason.