MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League.

The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday.

Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined. To my wife and family, thank you for your love and support over the years. To my parents, thank you for the sacrifices you made to enable this dream to become a reality. To my teammates, thank you for this incredible journey and for pushing me to become a better player. To the fans, coaches, staff, my agent and all my friends who supported me along the way…Thank you. What a way to end it.

Castro finished his career in the best way possible — with a World Series victory as part of this year's Houston Astros championship team.

In the second season of his second stint with the Astros, the 35-year-old catcher appeared in 34 games. He notched one home run and three RBI on a .115 batting average.

Castro was selected by the Astros with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. He played his first six seasons in Houston before notching stints with the Twins, Angels and Padres.