Tonight’s 2021 MLB All Star Game is underway on Fox — and there’s been one major complaint from fans about the broadcast.

During the second inning of the AL vs. NL matchup, there was a constant ringing sound going on in the background of the game. Countless fans from around the league took to Twitter to ask the same question: “Is anyone else hearing that?”

Some alarm/beeping noise keeps happening on the Fox All-Star Game broadcast. ⏰⚾️ pic.twitter.com/pzq1aeWPRT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 14, 2021

Whatever the sound was, it seems Fox has it all sorted out now.

The American League squad currently leads the National League 2-0 in the bottom of the third.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge scored a run on an RBI from Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien and his Toronto teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run in the very next inning.

So far, the NL has been held to just one hit on a combined effort from star aces Shohei Ohtani, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.