Everyone Asked The Same Question During All-Star Game

91st MLB All-Star Game presented by MastercardDENVER, CO - JULY 13: Players wait to bat during batting practice before the 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Tonight’s 2021 MLB All Star Game is underway on Fox —  and there’s been one major complaint from fans about the broadcast.

During the second inning of the AL vs. NL matchup, there was a constant ringing sound going on in the background of the game. Countless fans from around the league took to Twitter to ask the same question: “Is anyone else hearing that?”

Whatever the sound was, it seems Fox has it all sorted out now.

The American League squad currently leads the National League 2-0 in the bottom of the third.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge scored a run on an RBI from Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien and his Toronto teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run in the very next inning.

So far, the NL has been held to just one hit on a combined effort from star aces Shohei Ohtani, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.


