The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday night.

MLB’s All-Star Game, the “Midsummer Classic,” is arguably the best all-star game in sports. Unlike football and basketball, you can’t really try less in baseball. The MLB All-Star Game features pitchers going all-out for an inning or less, with the best hitters in the game trying to catch up to them. It’s typically a pretty fun evening of baseball.

This year’s game should be fun, too. However, the game might be lacking in the excitement department due to a number of dropouts.

Several notable players have announced that they will be skipping the All-Star Game. Among them: Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, Astros stars Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.

Does Major League Baseball have a problem on its hands?

MLB says Mookie Betts will not participate in All-Star Game. Also out: Two pitchers scheduled to pitch Sunday (Gausman, Woodruff), all four Astros (Altuve, Brantley, Correa, Pressly); deGrom; Darvish; Posey. Betts and others have injuries, per MLB. Pressly on paternity leave. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 10, 2021

ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney has a potential solution.

“In spring training, ask MLB and the Players Association to withdraw your name from consideration. That way, fans can vote for players who want to go, and union brethren get the support, attention,” he tweeted on Saturday.

A simple solution for players who don't want to participate in the All-Star Game: In spring training, ask MLB and the Players Association to withdraw your name from consideration. That way, fans can vote for players who want to go, and union brethren get the support, attention. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 10, 2021

Some talk of the MLB All-Star Game might be a bit dramatic, though it’s clear that many players don’t value it as much as they previously have.

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday night. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday evening.

Hopefully we get a fun two nights of baseball.