MLB Announces Its ‘Field Of Dreams’ Game For 2021

At long last, MLB players will step on to the hallowed “Field of Dreams” in 2021.

In 2020, the MLB scheduled its first ever “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees for Aug. 13. Due to the pandemic, the White Sox’s opponent was switched to the St. Louis Cardinals before ultimately being postponed until 2021.

The league finally announced the official date on Monday afternoon. The matchup will return to the original White Sox vs. Yankees and will take place almost exactly a year after the originally scheduled date on Aug. 12.

The MLB released a hype video for the event earlier today on Twitter:

The “Field of Dreams” game will be the first ever MLB contest held in the state of Iowa. The game is a tribute to the classic 1989 film Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards and is largely considered one of the best sports films of all time.

Ever since the movie came out, the Lansing Family Farm has become a massive tourist attraction for fans. The farm was purchased by Denise Stillman in 2011 with the goal of preserving the site. A few years later, Stillman collaborated with the MLB to build the beautiful 8,000-fan Dyersville ballpark adjacent to the movie site. Plans for the special game have been in the works since 2015.

Baseball and movie fans everywhere will finally get the experience they’ve long hoped for next season.