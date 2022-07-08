MLB Announces "Legendary" Nominees For This Year's All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The MLB has officially announced two special selections for this year's All-Star game in Los Angeles.

Longtime major-league veterans Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera.

The two prominent baseball figures were selected as "legendary" nominees for the National and American Leagues respectively.

“I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game,” league commissioner Rob Manfred said in a press release.”Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation. They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition.”

Earlier this week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the new collective bargaining agreement allows the commissioner’s office to pick one or more players from each league to participate in the All-Star game. This honor is selected based on the player's career body of work — not their 2022 performance.

This is Pujols' 11th All-Star selection and Cabrera's 12th.

The 2022 MLB All-Star game will take place at Dodger Stadium on July 19.