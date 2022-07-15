MLB Announces Matchups For 2022 Home Run Derby

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 12: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets (wearing #44 in honor of Hank Aaron) celebrates during the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

The MLB has officially announced the first-round matchups for the 2022 Home Run Derby, which takes place on Monday.

Eight of the best hitters will be taking part in it to bring home the trophy. Pete Alonso is back to defend his crown and he'll be going up against Ronald Acuna Jr. in that first round.

If Alonso wins that matchup, he'll get the winner of the Corey Seager-Julio Rodriguez one.

On the other side of the bracket, Kyle Schwarber will be going up against Albert Pujols while Juan Soto will be facing off against Jose Ramirez.

Each player will have a select amount of time to hit as many home runs as possible. After those times are up, the winners advance, while the losers are eliminated.

Home Run Derby will start at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night and it'll take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It'll be televised by ESPN.