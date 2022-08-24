PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 08: A general view of the Opening Day logo on the scoreboard prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Oakland Athletics on April 8, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Wednesday, MLB announced a schedule change that will make league history during the 2023 season.

For the first time ever, all 30 Major League teams will face off against each other at least once in a single season.

Here's the scheduled distribution of games:

52 total division games

64 total intraleague games

46 total interleague games

Every team will play on Opening Day, Jackie Robinson Day, Lou Gehrig Day, Fourth of July, Roberto Clemente Day and Game 162.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I think I died and went to heaven. MLB actually caught a dub in a promotional rollout," one fan wrote.

"One of the best decisions MLB has ever made," another added.

"About time everyone plays everyone. Absolutely love this," another said.

This new change will provide a more balanced schedule for teams competing for wild-card spots in difficult divisions.

“This new format creates more consistent opponent matchups as Clubs compete for Postseason berths,” MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak said in a release, per MLB.com, “particularly in the recently expanded Wild Card round. Additionally, this fan-friendly format provides fans with the opportunity to see more opponent matchups, with a particular focus on dramatically expanding our most exciting Interleague matchups, and offers more national exposure to the star players throughout our game.”

What do you think of this historic schedule development?