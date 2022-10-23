MLB Announces Yankees vs. Astros Won't Start On Time
Baseball fans are going to have to wait a little longer for Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.
The MLB has announced that Sunday night's game will not start on time due to rain. There's also a possibility that the game could be postponed until tomorrow if the rain doesn't let up.
"Tonight's ALCS game will not start on time. It remains possible that the game could be postponed and rescheduled to tomorrow. We continue to evaluate the conditions and will provide another update by 7:00 p.m ET," a statement read.
The Astros are currently up 3-0 in this best-of-seven series as they're trying to return to the World Series for the third time in the last four seasons.
Assuming they do win, they'd meet the Philadelphia Phillies there, who punched their ticket on Sunday evening.
It remains to be seen if this game is played tonight. If it is, it'll be televised by TBS.