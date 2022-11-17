MLB Commissioner Announces His Decision On Pete Rose

MLB commissioner Robert Manfred is staying strong in his position on all-time hit leader Pete Rose.

Manfred will not lift Roses' lifetime ban — a ban that was originally placed by commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1989.

That being said, the current league commissioner doesn't believe that position on the permanently ineligible list makes Rose ineligible to one day punch his ticket to the Hall of Fame.

Manfred released a statement on Thursday:

"I believe that when you bet on baseball from Major League Baseball’s perspective, you belong on the permanently ineligible list. When I dealt with the issue the last time he applied for reinstatement, I made it clear that I don't think the function of that baseball list was the same as eligibility criteria for the Hall of Fame. That remains my position. I think it's a conversation that really belongs on the Hall of Fame board. I'm on that board, it's just not appropriate for me to get in front."

Rose received his lifetime ban for betting on MLB games during his time as a player-manager for the Cincinnati Reds. He sent an apology letter and requested reinstatement from Manfred earlier this month.

This was Rose's second appeal made to Manfred, the first coming in 2015.