MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred 'Rejects' Minor League Players Narrative

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner's meeting at the Waldorf Astoria on February 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Manfred addressed the ongoing lockout of players, which owners put in place after the league's collective bargaining agreement ended on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Rob Manfred got into some hot water on Tuesday afternoon when he was discussing the pay of minor league players.

He was asked by a member of the media about the money that minor league players get and he clapped back by implying that they do make a living wage.

“I kind of reject the premise of the question, that minor league players are not paid a living wage," Manfred said.

Manfred probably should've chosen his words a little more careful with this one.

The vast majority of minor league players only receive $5K-20K a year and the MLB also just reached a new deal to pay a $185 million settlement in minor league wages.

That average payout only comes out to $5K-5.5K a player.

Perhaps Manfred will think before he answers this question the next time he gets asked about it.