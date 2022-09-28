MLB Considering "Contingency Plans" For 1 Series Due To Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian just hours away from making landfall off the southwest coast of Florida, the MLB reportedly has a contingency plan for the upcoming Mets-Braves series in Atlanta.

The pivotal NL East series is set to start on Friday, with Major League Baseball said to be discussing multiple options including a split doubleheader on Sunday.

The two teams both have Thursday off the league isn't considering starting the series a day early, according to MLB.com. Nor are they looking into relocating the games.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said he's on "double-secret probation" when it comes to disclosing details of the situation. Adding, "we know what's going on."

Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength of up to 155 MPH winds, making it just shy of being a Category 5 storm.

The Mets and Braves enter this week's series tied atop the division with 97-58 records. A decision by the MLB could reportedly come down as soon as Wednesday or as late as Friday morning.