MLB Fans Are Debating Controversial John Smoltz Take

John Smoltz had an interesting take on Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night.

He was the color commentator for the Angels-Phillies game on Fox and said that if Ohtani focused only on pitching, he'd be the best pitcher in the American League.

"If he never hit again and concentrated on only pitching, he’s Jacob DeGrom of the American League," Smoltz said.

deGrom is widely considered to be the best pitcher in the National League when healthy and is arguably the best in all of baseball, too.

Ohtani has been both a hitter and pitcher since he came into the MLB. He's elite at both as he currently has a 3.99 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 47 innings this season. He also has 11 home runs and 32 RBIs off a .243 batting average.

Fans are a bit confused by this take from Smoltz.

Ohtani will likely try and keep doing what he's been doing all year as the Angels look to make the playoffs this season.