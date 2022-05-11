MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Clouds form shadows across the field during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field on August 14, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong.

Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."

"Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, today's game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available."

It's the first game of the 2022 MLB season to be postponed due to COVID-19. But there's evidence to suggest that it won't be the last.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported shortly after the announcement that the Cleveland Guardians are being hit hard by COVID-19. Per the report, the coaching staff and other members of the Guardians' traveling party are positive and symptomatic.

The Cleveland Guardians have a three-game road series against the Minnesota Twins coming up on Friday. If their clubhouse doesn't have a quick turnaround, that series might get affected too.

The greatest damage that the COVID-19 pandemic could do appear to be behind us. But it's still out there and still presents a risk.

Will any other games be affected by COVID-19 this season?