MLB Game Paused For Interesting Reason Last Night
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli paused last night's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians to ask for a foreign substance check on opposing pitcher James Karinchak.
Baldelli requested a check after he noticed Karinchak running his hands through his hair before every pitch.
The home-plate umpire found no foreign substance in Karinchak's hair.
Baldelli was clearly pretty worked up about what he thought was cheating from the Twins right-hander. He said he felt the responsibility to call it out.
“I think I have an obligation to our players and to our team to do what I think is right,” Baldelli said after the game, per John Shipley of the Pioneer Press. “And I believe it would have been hard for me, and as a group as a whole, to watch their pitcher do the things that he does on the mound in a very upfront and straightforward way of trying to, apparently, alter some things.”
Karinchak seemed unbothered by the pause.
“I knew people were obviously thinking I was cheating, but I had no worries because it was just sweat and rosin,” he said. “So, come check.”
The Guardians claimed victory in last night's contest with a 7-6 final score. Karinchak gave up three hits and two earned runs during his one inning pitched.