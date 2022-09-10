MLB Game Paused For Interesting Reason Last Night

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 28: A general view as Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 28, 2019 at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 5-3. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli paused last night's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians to ask for a foreign substance check on opposing pitcher James Karinchak.

Baldelli requested a check after he noticed Karinchak running his hands through his hair before every pitch.

The home-plate umpire found no foreign substance in Karinchak's hair.

Baldelli was clearly pretty worked up about what he thought was cheating from the Twins right-hander. He said he felt the responsibility to call it out.

“I think I have an obligation to our players and to our team to do what I think is right,” Baldelli said after the game, per John Shipley of the Pioneer Press. “And I believe it would have been hard for me, and as a group as a whole, to watch their pitcher do the things that he does on the mound in a very upfront and straightforward way of trying to, apparently, alter some things.”

Karinchak seemed unbothered by the pause.

“I knew people were obviously thinking I was cheating, but I had no worries because it was just sweat and rosin,” he said. “So, come check.”

The Guardians claimed victory in last night's contest with a 7-6 final score. Karinchak gave up three hits and two earned runs during his one inning pitched.