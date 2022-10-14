MLB Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dead At 69

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Busch Stadium during the National Anthem prior to Game One of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on October 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images) Joe Puetz/Getty Images

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday morning.

Bruce Sutter, a longtime reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old.

"We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the '82 World Series Championship team. He is a member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Bruce's family and friends."

Sutter started his career with the Chicago Cubs, where he made four-straight All-Star appearances. Despite his success with the club, the Cubs traded Sutter to the Cardinals where he had his fifth-straight All-Star season.

He helped the Cardinals to the 1982 World Series before earning another All-Star nod in 1984.

Sutter made the Hall of Fame for both the Cubs and Cardinals before eventually landing the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.