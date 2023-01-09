MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: A general view of gloves and an Atlanta Braves hat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 6-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated.

Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again.

Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing scandal. Commissioner Rob Manfred determined that the Braves funneled extra signing bonus money to five players in 2016.

Coppolella refused to cooperate and was then banned by Manfred after he stepped down as Braves GM.

That's in the past now as he is allowed to be back in baseball.

"I want to thank Commissioner Manfred for granting my application for removal from the Ineligible List. I am deeply appreciative of so many people who have been involved in this process, including (executive vice president of legal and operations) Bryan Seeley and (senior vice president of investigations and deputy general counsel) Moira Weinberg at Major League Baseball," Coppolella said, via The Athletic.

“I deeply regret and accept accountability for my actions. I want to again apologize to the Atlanta Braves organization, Major League Baseball, its fans, and especially my family and friends. I am grateful for this decision and will strive each day to honor this opportunity.”

We'll have to see if a team comes calling for Coppolella's services.