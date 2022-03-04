MLB owners and the players association are reportedly approaching a “breakthrough” with the renewed discussion of a possible 14-team playoff field.

ESPN baseball insider Buster Olney said both sides are “hopeful” that focusing again on the expanded postseason could lead to making headway in negotiations.

“Hearing from sources on both sides of the CBA talks that they are hopeful that a renewed discussion of the 14-team playoff field could be a potential breakthrough — for talks that need a breakthrough,” Olney wrote on Twitter.

Hearing from sources on both sides of the CBA talks that they are hopeful that a renewed discussion of the 14-team playoff field could be a potential breakthrough — for talks that need a breakthrough. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 4, 2022

This isn’t exactly the “breakthrough” that MLB fans were hoping for.

“Ok, man. I’m pro banning the shift. I’m pro pitch clock. I’m even pro increasing the size of the bases. But half the f****** league making the playoffs? That sucks. Making the playoffs is an accomplishment of its own. 14 is way, way too many,” one fan wrote.

“14 teams? Everybody getting a participation trophy?” another added.

“What is the point of playing like a month of spring training games, regular season games that are basically half of the entire year, just to let half the league into the playoffs,” another inquired.

Don’t even bring baseball back if 14 teams can make the playoffs lmao https://t.co/x6KsTf3RRc — josh🐧 (@captdaddy9) March 4, 2022

The MLB’s current CBA lockout has already resulted in the cancelation of the first two series of the 2022 season.