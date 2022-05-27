MLB Manager Will Protest During National Anthem: Fans React

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 10: General view as fans stand for the national anthem with a giant American flag on the field and a US military flyover before the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the Angels home opener on April 10, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has apparently decided to take a page out of another San Francisco athlete's book and start protesting during the national anthem.

Ahead of today's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Kapler told reporters that he won't be coming out for the national anthem. He said that he plans to protest like that "until I feel better about the direction of our country."

The announcement comes following an essay Kapler published where he admonished the state of the country following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Kapler has made it clear that he is "not okay with the state of this country."

MLB fans are applauding Kapler for his bravery. Though some are curious to see if Kapler will get blackballed the way former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was when he kneeled for the national anthem in.

Gabe Kapler isn't likely to be blackballed as quickly or as easily as Kaepernick was though. He's fresh off winning NL Manager of the Year and leading the Giants to the NLDS after finishing first in the NL West.

At 24-19, Kapler has the Giants in contention for the playoffs right now.

But people taking protests during the national anthem very seriously. It will be interesting to see what the wider reaction to Kapler's protest is.

How long will Gabe Kapler protest during the national anthem?