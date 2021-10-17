Sports World Reacts To Sunday’s Massive MLB News

It’s a football Sunday, but some massive Major League Baseball news just broke on social media.

According to a report from ESPN, Major League Baseball will finally provide housing to all minor league players beginning in 2022.

This is long overdue, of course, but it’s still an incredibly significant step for the game. Minor league baseball players typically make very little money and can play for multiple levels throughout a season, making finding living arrangements very difficult – and pricey.

That should hopefully no longer be the case.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball teams will provide housing for minor league baseball players starting in 2022, sources tell ESPN. Details on the monumental change @espn: https://t.co/Wzw2pWU55i — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 17, 2021

From the report:

While MLB has yet to outline its plan formally, six team officials told ESPN they are starting to prepare to help house players across each of their four minor league affiliates. In mid-September, according to sources, owners from the league’s 30 teams agreed unanimously to a plan that would provide housing for minor league players. Whether they will offer stipends that fully cover housing or provide the lodging itself has yet to be decided, sources said. An MLB spokesperson said the league is finalizing the details of the plan.

It’s great news for everyone involved in the sport.

“Hopefully it’s not just “housing allowance.” Finding people who will rent furnished places to a bunch of 20-year old baseball players for only 5 months is just as hard,” one fan tweeted.

“I’ve always thought they should buy apartment complexes in baseball cities for them to live in,” another fan added.

“It’s about damn time,” one fan wrote.

This is very long overdue, but it’s still a really good step for the league. Minor league baseball players can live pretty tough lives during the season. Hopefully this will make it easier for everyone involved in the sport.