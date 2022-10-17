MLB Owner Has Donated To Herschel Walker's Campaign

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

At least one owner has decided to donate to Herschel Walker's Republican Senate campaign in the state of Georgia.

Charles B. Johnson, who's the owner of the San Francisco Giants, has donated to Walker's campaign numerous times. According to sfgate.com, Johnson recently donated $100K to Walker's campaign.

The donation was marked on Sept. 30, so it was made just over a couple of weeks ago.

Walker is currently in a really tight race with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and the midterm election is just a few weeks away (Nov. 8). Walker is currently down by four percentage points, per FiveThirtyEight.

The result of this race could go a long way to seeing who controls the Senate. We'll have to see if Walker can close the gap by the time voting opens.