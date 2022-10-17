MLB Owner Has Donated To Herschel Walker's Campaign
At least one owner has decided to donate to Herschel Walker's Republican Senate campaign in the state of Georgia.
Charles B. Johnson, who's the owner of the San Francisco Giants, has donated to Walker's campaign numerous times. According to sfgate.com, Johnson recently donated $100K to Walker's campaign.
The donation was marked on Sept. 30, so it was made just over a couple of weeks ago.
Walker is currently in a really tight race with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and the midterm election is just a few weeks away (Nov. 8). Walker is currently down by four percentage points, per FiveThirtyEight.
The result of this race could go a long way to seeing who controls the Senate. We'll have to see if Walker can close the gap by the time voting opens.