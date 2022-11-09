MLB Owner Is Reportedly Emerging In Commanders Bid

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A lot of names are being floated as potential bidders for the Washington Commanders as Dan Snyder contemplates selling his beloved team. One of those would-be buyers already has plenty of experience owning major American sports teams.

According to the New York Post, billionaire businessman John W. Henry is a potential bidder on the Commanders. Henry is the owner of both the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

Though not exactly flush with Snyder's reported $7 billion asking price, Henry is reportedly in the process of selling his stake in Liverpool - a move which could net him upwards of $2-3 billion. That would certainly make acquiring the Commanders a much more feasible task.

Henry has actually made a small fortune buying and selling major sports teams at higher and higher prices. He owned a small interest in the New York Yankees which he parlayed into buying the Florida Marlins in 1999 before selling the whole team and using the funds to jointly purchase the Red Sox in 2002.

As of November 2021, Henry has an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion

In addition to his ownership of the Red Sox, John W. Henry and his Fenway Sports Group own Liverpool, a 50-percent stake in NASCAR's Roush Racing team and several newspapers.

He most likely has the means to mount a bid for the Commanders.

But it's all contingent on Snyder being willing to sell, and while he may be softening his stance on the matter, he hasn't formally put it on the market yet.

Will John W. Henry be the next owner of the Washington Commanders?