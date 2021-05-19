The Spun

MLB Pitcher Has Blunt Message For Tony La Russa

Tony LaRussa waves at the crowd before throwing out first pitch in a Chicago White Sox jersey.CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony Larussa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Chicago White Sox led the Minnesota Twins 15-4 in the ninth inning. Bringing in a position player to close out the game, the Twins had Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes on a 3-0 count. With a slow looping 47-mph pitch over the middle of the plate, Mercedes elected to take a swing — smashing the ball over the centerfield wall for a single-run homer.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, MLB hitter have seen 557 pitches in 3-0 counts with their teams up more than 10 runs in the past 20 years. Mercedes was the first and only of these hitters to take a swing.

Obviously the Twins weren’t very happy with this decision, but the real criticism has come from Mercedes’ own White Sox manager, Tony La Russa. Believing it broke a longstanding unwritten rule of baseball, the veteran manager called the swing a “big mistake.”

After these comments, fans, analysts and players from around the league were quick to condemn La Russa’s old-fashioned approach to the game.

Veteran MLB pitcher Lance Lynn, a recently-signed teammate of Mercedes, defended the decision saying “there are no rules” when a position player takes the mound.

“The more I play this game, the more those (unwritten) rules have gone away,” Lynn added, via White Sox insider Chris Emma.

Mets pitches Marcus Stroman agreed with his colleague, saying La Russa is “stuck in the past.”

In response to his Lynn’s dissent, La Russa gave an equally archaic response — taking an outdated manager-over-player approach to the issue.

“Lance has a locker. I have an office… I don’t agree,” La Russa said.

Despite some clear tensions in the locker room, the White Sox currently hold the No. 1 position in the AL Central with a 25-16 record.


