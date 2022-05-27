MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

DETROIT - APRIL 02: A member of the Detroit Tigers grips a baseball in the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during the Home Opener for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 2, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. Toronto won 5-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune.

Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's Triple-A Worcester Red Sox earlier this month. After just two starts in the minors, he was released by the team.

Martinez lasted just 4.3 innings combined in his first two starts. The 30-year-old pitcher allowed 10 earned runs for an ERA of 20.77. He was released on May 17.

Martinez has two All-Star selections in his nine-year MLB career. In 2017, he led the league in complete games (2), shutouts (2) and batters faced (858). He also logged a career-high 217 strikeouts.

Martinez notched a 4-9 record through 16 starts (6.23 ERA) for the Cardinals in 2021.

If another team wants to take a chance on Martinez later in the season, they'll need to do so near the end of the 2022 MLB campaign.